SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced Region 6 (Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermillion) is returning to Phase 4 of the Restore Plan.
This means all bars and restaurants can open for indoor dining with requirements.
Movie theaters, zoos and museums can reopen.
Phase 4 also allows for expanded gathering sizes, increasing the limit from ten to 50 people or fewer.
Region 7 (Kankakee and Will) is advancing to Tier 1.
“I am excited that 10 out of our 11 regions have moved out of Tier 3 mitigations,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, this does not mean we can let our guard down. We must continue to practice actions to protect ourselves from the virus – wear our masks, avoid large gatherings, and get the vaccine when it is our turn. This is particularly critical as new variants circulate, which early studies show spread much more rapidly. We are headed in the right direction once again, so let’s stay the course.”
Metrics for moving from a higher to lower tier are as follows:
Moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2
Test positivity rate = 8% and below 12% for three consecutive days (7-day average)
AND
Staffed ICU bed availability = 20% for three consecutive days (7-day average)
AND
Sustained decline in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average for 7 of 10 days)
Moving from Tier 2 to Tier 1
Test positivity rate between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days (7-day average)
AND
Staffed ICU bed availability = 20% for three consecutive days (7-day average)
AND
No sustained increase in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average for 7 of 10 days)
Moving from Tier 1 to Phase 4
Test positivity rate = 6.5% for three consecutive days (7-day average)
AND
Staffed ICU bed availability = 20% for three consecutive days (7-day average)
AND
No sustained increase in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average for 7 of 10 days)
