(WAND) - Yet another Illinois region will face additional COVID-19 restrictions.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Wednesday the Illinois Department of Public Health announced COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will be implemented in Region 9, Lake and McHenry counties, starting Saturday, Oct. 31.
Region 9 has seen a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days.
"With Region 9 being added to the list of regions in mitigation, we are getting close to the entire state implementing mitigation measures," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "This is not just a warning, but a call to action. We continue to move backwards, losing all the ground we had gained over the summer. We turned the state around once. Let's do it again. Limit your potential exposures by wearing a mask, physically distancing, and limiting in-person gatherings."
As of this Saturday, eight of the state's 11 regions will be under restrictions. Regions 4, 5, 7, 8, and 10 are already under tier 1 mitigations. Region 11, Chicago, starts tier 1 mitigations on Friday.
Tier 1 mitigations include:
Bars
- No indoor service
- All outside bar service closes at 11 p.m.
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bars (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
- No indoor dining or bar service
- All outdoor dining closes at 11 p.m.
- Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
- Limit to less than 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
- No party buses
- Gaming and casinos close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
These mitigations do not apply to schools.
Region 1, which includes Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside counties, have been under tier 2 mitigations by the state since Sunday, Oct. 25.
Tier 2 mitigations include:
Bars and Restaurants
- Reduce party size from ten to six people
Meetings, Social Events, and Gatherings
- Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of ten people
- Applicable to professional, religious, cultural, and social group gatherings
- Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning
- Does not reduce overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance, such as office, retail, etc.
- Not applicable to sports
Indoor recreation
- Maintain less than 25 people/25 percent of capacity
- No groups more than ten people
- Does not apply to fitness
These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.
