ILLINOIS (WAND) – A series of regional grant opportunities are available to apply for beginning in early September.
The Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announced grants from programs in Effingham and Coles counties will be part of the program, which begins on Sept. 3. Applications can be submitted online and are due by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 15.
The grants are Regional Nonprofit Capacity Building Microgrants. A press release from the foundation said each grant is a “strategic investment” that will seek to “defray the cost of training and developmental opportunities targeted at improving the management, board participation, governance, fundraising and leadership” of the organization applying.
The applying organization has to be a public charity that has tax-exempt status under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, the release said. Applications from school districts, municipalities or “unincorporated groups or associations” could be considered in certain circumstances.
Grant opportunities include:
- Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Fund for Youth - Effingham County
- Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Fund for Visual Arts – Effingham County
- Teutopolis State Bank Designated Fund - Effingham County
- Siemer Milling Company Endowment – Effingham County
- Coles County Peace and Justice Fund - Coles County
- Consolidated Communications Fund for Economic Development and Community Leadership – Coles County
- Effingham County CommunityWorks and Mattoon Area CommunityWorks Endowments – Effingham County
To apply and learn more about grant criteria, visit this link.