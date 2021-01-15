(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced Friday that three counties in the state are having COVID-19 mitigations eased, moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2.
Regions 1, 2, and 5 will move down to Tier 2.
For Central Illinois, Gov. Pritzker said Regions 3 and 6 are still under Tier 3. However, he said data shows that the regions are on track to leave Tier 3 in the coming days.
Region 2 includes the following counties:
- Peoria County
- McLean County
- Woodford County
- LaSalle County
- Livingston County
- Tazwell County
- Marshall County
- Stark County
- Fulton County
- McDonough County
- Warren County
- Henderson County
- Knox County
- Mercer County
- Grundy County
- Kendall County
- Putnam County
- Bureau County
- Henry County
- Rock Island County
Region 1 includes the following counties:
- Jo Davies County
- Stephenson County
- Winnebago County
- Boone County
- DeKalb County
- Carrol County
- Ogle County
- Whiteside County
- Lee County
- Crawford County
Region 5 includes the following counties:
- Marion County
- Jefferson County
- Wayne County
- Edwards County
- Wabash County
- Perry County
- Jackson County
- Franklin County
- Johnson County
- Pope County
- Hardin County
- Alexander County
- Massac County
- Pulaski County
Under the Tier 2 mitigations, indoor dining will still not be allowed.
Cultural institutions and gaming locations and casinos will be allowed to be open.
Under Tier 2, gatherings of ten people or less are acceptable. Tier 3 gatherings were only supposed to be same household members.
Indoor fitness classes and meetings and events can now resume for counties under Tier 2 with groups limited to ten people or less.
Offices may be open.
Group recreation is allowed with 25 people or less under Tier 2. Tier 3 paused indoor group recreation and limited outdoor group recreation to ten people or less.
In order to move to Tier 2 mitigations, a region must meet the following metrics:
- A test positivity rate below 12 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; AND
- Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average; AND
- A sustained decrease in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.
In order to move to Tier 1 mitigations, a region must meet the following metrics:
- A test positivity rate below 8 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; AND
- Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average; AND
- No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.
- A test positivity rate less than or equal to 6.5 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; AND
- Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average; AND
- No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.
