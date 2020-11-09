(WAND)- Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced additional COVID-19 mitigation efforts that will be implemented in Regions 5, 7, and 8, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Regions 5, 7, and 8 includes deep southern Illinois, Will and Kankakee counties, and Kane and DuPage counties.
The test positivity rate in all three regions has remained above 8 percent and continue to rise for more than 14-days under Tier 1 mitigations.
This exceeds the threshold set for establishing additional mitigation measures under the state's Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.
"The situation has worsened considerably in certain areas of the state, with massive increases in the rates of community transmission specifically in three regions. As a result, Regions 5, 7 and 8 – that's southern Illinois, and Chicago's south and western suburbs – will join Region 1, northwestern Illinois, in Tier 2 of our resurgence mitigations starting Wednesday," said Pritzker.
Additional mitigation measures taking effect as of Nov. 11 include the following:
Bars and Restaurants
- Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals
Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings
- Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals
- Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings
- This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance, such as office, retail, etc.
- Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning
- Not applicable to sports, see sports guidance
Organized Group Recreational Activities
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors
- Groups limited to 10 individuals or fewer
- Does not apply to fitness centers
These mitigations do not apply to schools.
Region 5 has recently seen an average positivity rate of 11.5%, while Regions 7 and 8 each have positivity rates of 13%.
According to the IDPH, more than twice as many COVID-19 patients enter a hospital each day, with nearly one in seven tests in these regions come back positive.
"We continue to see COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths increase," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Science tells us that when you are in close contact with someone, there is an increased risk for virus transmission. We must reduce the opportunities for the virus to spread. Only when the virus can no longer sustainably spread can we end this pandemic. It will take all of us working together, so please, be part of the solution and not the problem and help us reduce the risk of spread."
