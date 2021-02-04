TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested for possession of child pornography in Taylorville, police said.
Officers said they conducted a search warrant Thursday at the home of 44-year-old Darrell K. Blake. Authorities then arrested him on charges of possession/distribution of child pornography.
Blake is a registered sex offender, according to authorities.
Before Blake's arrest, the Taylorville Police Department Detective Unit had been investigating a suspect allegedly possessing child pornography.
