CHICAGO (WAND) - Reimbursement rates for some Illinois child-care providers will increase by 20 percent under the Child Care Assistance Program.
Child care reimbursement base rates for all child-care centers and home-based providers are increasing by 5% statewide, with an additional 15% increase for providers in counties categorized as predominately rural. This includes Macon County.
State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) said, "I commend Governor Pritzker for working with downstate legislators on a bipartisan budget that prioritized Illinois' child-care woes. These rate increases are much-needed, especially in underserved communities."
Counties in Manar's district that will see a 20% increase include Montgomery, Macoupin, Macon, and Christian. Madison and Sangamon Counties will see a 5% increase.
The state will invest another $3 million to expand access to training and education opportunities for child-care workers.
"These investments will provide relief to child-care centers that are struggling to keep their doors open and is a step toward ensuring every working family, no matter your ZIP code or economic status, has access to high-quality child care," Manar said.