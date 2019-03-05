SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – New accusations about possible workplace discrimination in House Speaker Mike Madigan’s office surfaced Tuesday.
A press release from Madigan’s office says two women are accusing Travis Shea, who used to be an analyst for the Speaker, of intimidation and threats. The release says Shea told them he could “make or break” their careers. In 2015 and 2016, the women reported the allegations to House Democratic Ethics Officer Heather Wier Vaught.
Information about the accusations of harassment was part of a summary of discrimination and harassment complaints released by the Office of the Speaker in February of 2018.
The release says former chief of staff Tim Mapes and Jessica Basham, who was Shea’s supervisor, were told about the accusations. It says Mapes told Shea he had to stop and told him his behavior “would not be tolerated”. Basham then told him he “was not in a supervisory role” and “would not be given additional responsibilities”.
Mapes was forced to resign in the summer of 2018 over accusations of bullying and harassment.
Madigan’s office issued a statement in the release about accusations against Shea.
“Speaker Madigan was not made aware of the allegations,” the release said. “Had the allegations been brought to the Speaker at the time, he would have terminated any employment relationship with Mr. Shea, as he has done on other occasions upon learning of such incidents.”