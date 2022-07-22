(WAND WEATHER) - It'll be another hot and humid weekend across Central Illinois before we see some relief early next week.
Under mostly sunny skies today, highs will top out around 90°.
A few showers and storms drop into the area late tonight and early Saturday and the storms could become strong to severe.
A "Heat Advisory" covers parts of Central Illinois Saturday afternoon and heat indices could reach 105°-115° under that advisory. Highs will reach the mid-90s.
More showers and storms are possible Sunday with highs in the low-90s.
We cool off a bit early next week into the low-to-mid-80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
