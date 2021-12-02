DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Gov. JB Pritzker has announced $300 million in new relief grants will be made available to child care providers.
The state is also extending an earlier grant program by providing $50 million to previous grant recipients.
“Licensed child care homes and centers across Illinois will be able to apply for their share of a new round of relief, $300 million dollars,” Pritzker stated. “To date these relief grants have reached more than 5,000 providers and crucially more than 97 percent of 2020s recipients remain open for business today.”
Application information about the newest round of grants and Restoration Grant extension will be available for providers through the Illinois Network of Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies.
