CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County coroner has identified the remains that were found after a house fire.
The remains of a man were discovered by Champaign Fire Firefighters and the Champaign Police on May 31 in a residence heavily damaged by fire on May 26.
The home was located at 4309 Stonebridge Court.
The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services Unit assisted the coroner with obtaining fingerprints from the remains.
Positive results from the fingerprints obtained were received on June 3 indicating a positive identification for 50-year-old Jose J. Andrade-Sosa of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Preliminary results from an autopsy performed on June 1 indicated Mr. Andrade-Sosa died from smoke inhalation from the fire.
Final autopsy results are pending toxicology studies. This death is under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the coroner’s office
