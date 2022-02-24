SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill that followed the death of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day has passed the Illinois Senate.
Senate Bill 3932 passed the Senate Thursday. It would change the Missing Persons Identification Act to require a coroner or medical examiner with custody of human remains that haven't been identified within 72 hours of discovery to promptly notify the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The coroner or medical examiner would have to tell the FBI about the location of the remains and the failure to identify them.
Day was reported missing on Aug. 24, 2021. His body was discovered on Sept. 4, but his remains were not identified for 20 days after that time.
His family met with Bloomington police earlier in February, but said that meeting took months to happen.
SB 3932 is now headed to the Illinois House for consideration.
The full text of the bill is attached to this story in a PDF document.
