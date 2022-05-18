SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A state measure setting up new investigation requirements for identifying human remains has been signed into law.
Senate Bill 3932 was pursued following the death of Jelani Day, an Illinois State University graduate student. Day's body was discovered in the Illinois River on Sept. 4, 2021, after he was reported missing in August. His remains were identified 20 days after they were discovered.
The new law requires a coroner or medical examiner who has custody of human remains not identified within 72 hours of discovery to immediately notify the Federal Bureau of Investigation for assistance.
"When we hear pleas from a family for help, we should be using all the tools at our disposal to bring them the support that they need to help find or identify their loved ones,” said State Sen. Elgie R. Sims Jr. (D-Chicago), who championed the measure. “Unfortunately, some smaller counties and police departments do not have access to the same technology and resources as larger cities, and this law will address that.”
Sims added the first 72 hours are 'extremely important" in missing person cases.
“Getting those resources in place can be critical to overall success in solving cases and getting families the help that they need," he said.
