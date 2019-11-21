DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The remains of a young Decatur soldier who was killed during the Korean War have finally been accounted for.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Army Cpl. Asa E. Vance, 18, of Decatur, was accounted for Sept. 10, 2019.
In late 1950, Vance was a member of Company D, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, in the vicinity of the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces.
His remains could not be recovered after the battle.
On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.
The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 1, 2018, and were given to the DPAA laboratory for identification.
To identify Vance’s remains, scientists from DPAA used circumstantial and material evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA, Y-chromosome DNA and autosomal DNA and analysis.
7,605 Americans still remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.
Vance’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Vance will be buried May 1, 2020, in Springfield.