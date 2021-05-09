vance

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The remains of a Decatur soldier killed during the Korean War will return home Monday.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Army Cpl. Asa E. Vance, 18, of Decatur, was accounted for Sept. 10, 2019.

Vance was assigned to Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division when he was reported Missing in Action (MIA) on 2 December 1950.

Tanzys Logan Funeral Service and Care will be transporting Vance from Lambert Airport in St. Louis back to Decatur, Illinois Monday, May 10.

With the support of the Patriot Guard and the Illinois State Police, the transport will stop at the Mr Fuel Travel Station on Corvette, Dr in Litchfield between 4:45 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

From 5:15pm to 5:30pm the transport will return to Interstate I-55 North, where it will exit at Raymond.
 
The Taylorville Police Department asks that you park in large parking lots and be outside of your vehicle standing when the procession moves through. You are asked to be silent and place your hand over your heart as the procession passes. If you are in uniform, you are asked to render a salute.
 
"If you have American flags, please bring them," says the Taylorville Police Department. "Show the family your support and let’s welcome home Cpl Vance."
 
Taylorville Police detailed approximate times and locations for the procession in the post below:
 

