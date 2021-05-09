DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The remains of a Decatur soldier killed during the Korean War will return home Monday.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Army Cpl. Asa E. Vance, 18, of Decatur, was accounted for Sept. 10, 2019.
Vance was assigned to Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division when he was reported Missing in Action (MIA) on 2 December 1950.
Tanzys Logan Funeral Service and Care will be transporting Vance from Lambert Airport in St. Louis back to Decatur, Illinois Monday, May 10.
With the support of the Patriot Guard and the Illinois State Police, the transport will stop at the Mr Fuel Travel Station on Corvette, Dr in Litchfield between 4:45 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
