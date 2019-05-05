Remembering Cody Drew

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Last August, Cody Drew was killed and Sunday morning family and friends took the day to honor him.
Drew would've been 25-years-old Sunday, May 5, but his life was taken before him. However, despite the tragedy, friends family and strangers decided to honor him by celebrating his birthday and keeping his legacy alive.
"If you knew Cody, whether it was from him serving you at the blue spoon, whether you met him at Oak Wood Festival or Disc Golf
you can shed a smile," said his friend Damon Morstatter.
He says Cody and him spent their time playing Disc Gold. It was a way for them to do something besides playing video games.
"I started playing in 2016 with Cody and Cody's cousin and my best friend for the last twelve years. It was just a way for us
to get out and have a good time."
Though Cody wasn't as competitive, it was still something he did for the joy of it.
They hope to make it an annual event. The event took place at Nelson Park.