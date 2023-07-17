SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Many in the Springfield community are looking for answers after the murder of 24-year-old community organizer and activist Emma Shafer. The Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence told WAND News Monday that intimate partner violence has unfortunately become more common.
One in three women and one in seven men are victims of domestic violence. ICADV President and CEO Vickie Smith said intimate partner violence is often under-reported and under-treated, although it affects millions of people.
"We've got to begin to talk about the violence that occurs in our communities and how we all have a role to play and some method of intervention in reducing the violence in our communities," Smith said.
She explained it's important to understand that all types of people can be impacted by intimate partner violence, regardless of their socioeconomic level or education. Smith also stressed that leaving a relationship does not guarantee safety.
"There was a reason, probably, that this young woman unfortunately was no longer in a relationship with this young man," Smith said. "There was a reason that this young man no longer viewed his ability to be apart from her in a healthy way and chose to end her life rather than just be apart."
Many of Smith's co-workers knew Shafer well due to her lifelong commitment to improving Springfield and the state of Illinois. Smith said Shafer had already shown dedication to ending violence and bringing people together through her work with the Faith Coalition for the Common Good.
Police are still searching for Shafer's ex-boyfriend Gabriel Calixto, who faces charges of first degree murder and aggravated domestic battery. Like many in the Springfield community, Smith hopes Emma's family gets justice when Calixto is found.
"I mean, he can no longer enter this world that he had previously been in because of what he's chosen to do. And it is a choice," Smith added. "Let's not be mistaken about that. It's not some random act where he lost control. It was a choice that he made that day to take her life."
If you or someone you know needs help, call the Illinois Statewide Domestic Violence Help Line at (877) 863-6338 or (877) 863-6339 TTY. You can also find more resources from the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence by clicking here.
You can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799−7233.
