DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - This time of year is known for joy, family and giving, but not everybody gets to have that same experience. With seasons changing and temperatures dropping, so can mental health.
"You know, holidays can be difficult for a Lot of people. Because maybe they have lost loved ones in the past, or maybe their health isn't great this year," said Krista Jiroutek, Account Executive for Elara Caring.
Clinical Counselor Ric Matowski with Carle Health shared the multiple factors that can trigger this decline.
"Many people are affected by some form of seasonal affect that is triggered by the weather change and the shorter days. They are less likely to go outside and miss out on the natural vitamin D that comes from the sun. It is also frustrating for many who work all day and leave at five when it is already dark," shared Matowski.
Kate Williston with Randall Residence senior living said this time of year can be especially hard for her residents.
"Working with our group which are seniors we are the family to them. We have a special opportunity to be there for them and to make the holidays a joyful time," said Williston.
Something as simple as making a phone call or sending a letter can make a huge impact for one who is struggling with mental health this holiday season.
"For anybody that's grieving or maybe you're having a tough time around the holidays, having somebody to check on you can really make a difference in someone's life," said Jiroutek.
