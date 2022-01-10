WARRENSBURG, ill. (WAND) - Paying tribute to a special person.
The WAND Sports Team offers its condolences to the friends and family of Todd Yokley.
Yokley was the go-to-man for all things central Illinois basketball.
Yokley passed away on January 6th. He was loved by many, especially Warrensburg-Latham basketball.
