URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Monday night was a big one for the city of Urbana's Lincoln Square area.
The historic Landmark Hotel will finally be renovated after nearly 35 years. There have been other investors who tried to renovate the hotel but failed to get approval.
On Monday night, the town's city council approved the consideration portion of the project.
The Landmark Hotel would become a Tapestry by Hilton-branded boutique hotel. According to project managers, this will be a good move for the city and will bring in good tax revenue.
The hotel will be available for senior living, student living and economic use, according project manager Sam Spiritos.
"It's not a cookie-cutter hotel. It's a little unique. It's got two great spaces in it ... it's going to be phenomenal," said Spiritos.
City council members did express some concern regarding the upkeep of some of the history inside of the hotel, but a lot of that is beyond the control of the project leaders.
Council will make a final decision on the hotel next Monday.