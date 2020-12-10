DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after suspects were caught on camera stealing rent checks from an apartment complex drop box.
This happened at Woodcrest Apartments in Decatur sometime around Dec. 1. A resident of this complex told WAND News they put their check in the box around 5:30 p.m. that day before another resident put theirs in at around 8 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. The resident the station talked with said the complex handed down a late fee after not receiving the check.
Management then watched security video and saw two men use a wire hanger to reach into the drop box and take the checks. At least three checks were taken, WAND News learned, and the amount of money is undisclosed.
The resident said they learned the suspects had tried to withdraw over $5,000 with the same check number. Their bank did not pay anything out from the check because the amount on the check did not match the amount the suspects were trying to cash.
Decatur police said they are aware of what happened and are investigating. They told the station crimes like this are not unheard of but rare. They said they get calls once or twice a year about rent money being stolen from apartment complexes. This particular theft is believed to be an isolated crime.
WAND News is expecting to learn more from Woodcrest Apartments at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.