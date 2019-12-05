DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Renters at a Decatur apartment were not letting an armed intruder inside without a fight.
It happened Wednesday night around 10 p.m.
Police said a 24-year-old man and 21-year-old woman and another woman were inside an apartment in the 3700 block of Portage Place. The 21-year-old woman left and went to get inside her vehicle.
When the man went to leave the apartment, he was confronted by a man wearing a white Halloween mask armed with a handgun.
He ran back inside the apartment and he and another woman inside held the door closed as the suspect tried kicking the door open several times.
After the suspect stopped kicking the door, the male victim looked out and noticed he was gone.
The female victim who had gone to her vehicle said she was approached by a suspect with a black facial covering who pointed a handgun at her and tried pulling her out of the vehicle.
She heard another man tell this suspect that she did not have anything to do with, “this.”
She was able to put the car in reverse and left the parking lot.
No one was hurt. Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur police.