DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur family is left with more questions than answers after learning the city plans to tear down their home as part of an urban garden project.
The city plans to transform two city blocks into an urban garden. City council voted Monday night to begin demolition on the first set of houses, to make room for the project.
"I don't know how they can just treat people like that. They didn't send us a letter, no phone call, nothing, nothing at all," Markez Cunningham told WAND News.
Daisy Jones and her four kids have been living on West Packard Street for 12 years. In March, she took her rent check in and learned her house had been sold.
"They just told me that it was sold and that was it. They didn't tell me to who, or nothing, just told me it was sold," Jones explained.
She asked WAND News not to show her face, but allowed us to speak with her son who lives at home while attending college.
"We re-did the floors, painted the walls as a family, redid the basement. We are very reliable customers when it comes to renting. To sell the home and not tell us or anything, that's just kind of messed up," Cunningham explained.
Jones said, since March she had been reaching out to Macon County Title, to find out who her new landlord might be. She wasn't receiving a call back, and said she receiving no letter or communication.
Three months later, Decatur City Council voted to acquire the homes in the project footprint, and tear them down to build an urban garden.
"They could have had better communication and could have let all the tenants know in advance so I could be prepared, because I'm not prepared at all," Jones explained.
The day after council's vote, WAND News knocked on all the doors of homes—within the project map—where there appeared to be someone living inside.
"I didn't know until you came and asked me, did I know anything about it? I didn't have any clue about it and I still don't," Jones said.
No one we spoke with was aware of the project, or that their homes had been turned over to the city.
WAND News reached out to Lyle and Campbell, the real estate agency that managed many of the properties in the project footprint. We were told, staff worked with landlords to sell several homes to Real Estate Managers LLC, but didn't know exactly what they would be used for. They believed Real Estate Mangers LLC would notify tenants of what would happen with the property.
"Everyone who was an owner, or a lawful occupant with a tenant or a lease situation has been dealt with," Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton told WAND News.
The city of Decatur acquired many of the homes for the project through Real Estate Managers LLC. Manager Wrighton said homeowners and tenants were informed their property was then being handed over to the city.
"Anyone who was an owner or lawful tenant has been notified," Wrighton explained.
WAND News reached out to Real Estate Managers LLC who told us everyone involved in the project was notified. They were not able to provide further comment as to how the information was communicated.
Jones told WAND News, she still has received no communication from the city or Real Estate Managers LLC, but is hoping to find a new place to live soon.
"I've been looking for homes, like I said it's kind of hard, but I'm just going to have to go," Jones said. She recently had surgery on her hand and said she is now on disability leave.
The city manager said council should be voting on demolition of the remaining four homes, in the project footprint, in the coming weeks.
WAND News will continue working to learn more about this project.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.