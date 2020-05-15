(WAND) - Rep. Darren Bailey has filed an objection to Governor JB Pritzker's motion for this lawsuit over the stay-at-home order to be moved to Sangamon County.
Rep. Bailey filed a new lawsuit against the governor on Wednesday in the Clay County Circuit Court.
Bailey's lawyer has said the new lawsuit contains a 2001 directive from then Attorney General Jim Ryan saying a governor cannot extend an emergency order beyond 30 days without legislative action. He said that information was not in the previous lawsuit.
Bailey does not believe Pritzker has the authority to grant an Illinois Emergency under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act.
In his objection to the transfer motion, Bailey's lawyer said Clay County is not an inconvenient forum. They said the request is, "for all intents and purposes Pritzker's motion for substitution of judge cloaked as a forum change for 'convenience.'"
They said Pritzker should not be allowed to, "forum shop for a favorable ear."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.