(WAND) - Illinois Rep. Dan Caulkins held a virtual Town Hall event over Facebook Live Wednesday to share his thoughts on Governor JB Pritzker's Stay-At-Home order.
Illinois Sen. Darren Bailey also joined him for the Town Hall event.
Rep. Caulkins expressed his frustration that lawmakers were not brought back to Springfield to help the governor make decisions about how to get the state opened back up. "We have an obligation to the people we represent to be in Springfield."
Over 3,000 people signed a petition Caulkins started to start to open Illinois on a regional basis. Caulkins said he plans to get the petition to the governor this week.
Caulkins said it is going to take the help of county boards and mayors as well to get the state running again.
Illinois Rep. John Cabello who represents the 68th District filed his lawsuit in Winnebago County, taking legal action against Pritzker's stay-at-home order.
This comes after Rep. Darren Bailey won a temporary restraining order against the governor's mandate.
“I hope it sends a wake-up call to the governor,” Cabello told reporters. “The guy is acting like a dictator. There are ways of safeguarding yourself, but when you demand that the citizens’ assets are closed and since they still have to pay for them and not use them, I have an issue with that.”
An appeal against Bailey has already been filed by Governor Pritzker.
"You've really gotten under the governor's skin," Caulkins said to Bailey over the Facebook Live feed, even making a joke about hit men being out to get him over his lawsuit. "I'm well prepared," Bailey joked, pointing to decorative swords hanging on his wall behind him.
"He may not be in jail... but this guy is going to go down in history as a failed governor," Bailey said of Pritzker.
"Shame on that guy! That's disgusting for a leader to say," Bailey said in response to Pritzker's comments Tuesday where he said Bailey's lawsuit could end up costing thousands of lives.
Bailey will be on network news Wednesday night discussing the lawsuit and said he hopes to get President Donald Trump's support for it.
"Our democracy has been threatened 100 percent with this whole situation," he added.
Caulkins said, "We want to protect people, but we want to preserve their liberties."
Bailey said he thinks COVID-19 just needs to, "run its course."
He encouraged others to bring lawsuits.
Caulkins said he believes more lawsuits will follow. "I know there are other lawsuits being drawn up," he said Wednesday.
The state’s stay-at-home order was set to expire on April 30, but has been extended to May 30. Pritzker said that the order remains in effect and that he is confident that the ruling against him will be overturned.
