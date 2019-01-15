DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) has announced the opening of his district office in Decatur.
The office is located at 715 W. Imboden Dr. The phone number is (217) 876-1968.
Rep. Caulkins said residents can reach out to him with any questions or concerns they may have regarding Illinois state government.
"I am pleased to announce that my district office is up and running and my staff and I are eager to meet with constituents to assist them in any way we can," Rep. Caulkins said.
Caulkins also hired Missy Wooters to serve as his chief of staff. Wooters previously served for 20 years as an aide and chief of staff to retired State Rep. Bill Mitchell.
"Missy brings two decades of legislative experience serving families throughout Central Illinois," Caulkins said. "She's a great asset to me and my office and I'm thrilled to have her as my chief of staff."
The 101st Illinois House District includes Champaign, DeWitt, Macon, McLean, and Piatt counties.