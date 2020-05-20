SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois General Assembly returned to Springfield Wednesday to discuss legislation that has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But State Rep. Darren Bailey was removed after refusing to wear a face mask.
The House voted 81-27 to remove Bailey from the floor. Nine refused to vote.
Bailey has stood in strong opposition to Governor JB Pritzker's stay at home order, even bringing forth lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the governor's actions.
The House met at the Bank of Springfield Center. Everyone was informed they must wear face coverings and keep a six-foot distance from others.
Lawmakers and staff are also being asked to self-isolate for seven days after adjournment. That means the earliest they could reconvene would be on May 30.
When asked about the incident Governor JB Pritzker said, "Clearly the Representative has no interest in protecting others."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.