TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) has announced 15 local students have been nominated for admittance to the U.S. Service Academies.
Students went through an application and interview process.
The individual academies will decide who ultimately is admitted.
"As a Member of Congress, I have the privilege of nominating these accomplished young men and women to our nation's service academies," said Davis. "The honor of attending a service academy comes with an obligation and commitment to serve in the military upon graduation, so I applaud these students for their decision to serve and wish them the best of luck."
Academy Nominations:
- Lilian Baumgartner, Carrollton, Carrollton High School. Nominated to the Naval, Military, and Air Force academies.
- Lily Brown, Monticello, Monticello High School. Nominated to the Naval academy.
- Cole Callahan, Brighton, Colonial Forge High School in Stafford, VA. Nominated to the Air Force academy.
- Bryce Glisson, Edwardsville, Edwardsville High School. Nominated to the Air Force academy.
- Stephen Hasse, Godfrey, Marquette Catholic High School in Alton, IL. Nominated to the Military academy.
- Francis Hollahan, Springfield, Springfield High School. Nominated to the Naval academy.
- Austin Keil, Bloomington, University High School in Normal, IL. Nominated to the Air Force academy.
- Riley Meredith, Modesto, Northwestern High School in Palmyra, IL. Nominated to the Air Force academy.
- Steven Migut, Tolono, U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School, West Point, NY. Nominated to the Military academy.
- Stephen Peters Jr., Decatur, U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School, West Point, NY. Nominated to the Military academy.
- Quinn Shannon, Tolono, Unity High School. Nominated to the Military academy.
- Nicole Sheafe, Monticello, Monticello High School. Nominated to the Air Force academy.
- Devonte Smith, Blue Mound, U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School, West Point, NY. Nominated to the Military academy.
- Brooke Tuttle, Jerseyville, Jerseyville Community High School. Nominated to the Military, Air Force, and Naval academies.
- Cooper Wilken, Normal, University High School, Normal, IL. Nominated to the Air Force academy.