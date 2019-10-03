SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) will mark Manufacturing Month along with the Illinois Manufacturers' Association with a tour from the leadership of Solomon Colors in Springfield.
Davis will tour Solomon Colors from 3:30 to 4:30 Thursday.
Solomon Colors is a global leader in architectural concrete products.
The family and employee owned operation has been in business for 90 years.
They started out by grinding iron ore for the building industry in the early 20th century and now also work with decorative concrete and polishing.