(WAND) - U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) is co-sponsoring federal legislation to uphold state parental involvement in abortion laws when their minor child is receiving an abortion across state lines from their home state.
“The extreme abortion expansion laws pushed by Governor Pritzker and Illinois Democrats are a disgrace,” said Rep. Davis. “By repealing the PNA law, Illinois is now far outside the mainstream of most states. I am proudly pro-Life and strongly support the rights of parents to be involved in their children’s lives. This legislation I’m supporting would make sure that when a minor crosses state lines into Illinois to receive an abortion, their home state’s parental involvement in abortion laws are upheld. This is a small step we can take to protect Life and ensure parents can be there for their children during an incredibly difficult moment in their life.”
H.R. 2223, the Child Interstate Abortion Notification Act, would make it a crime to knowingly transport a minor across a state line to get an abortion without satisfying the requirements of a parental involvement law in the minor's resident state.
A parental involvement law requires parents knowing or consenting, or judicial authorization, for a minor to obtain an abortion. The legislation also makes it a crime for a physician to knowingly perform or induce an abortion on an out-of-state minor without first notifying the minor's parent.
