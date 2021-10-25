DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Illinois) will find himself in a new congressional district under a proposed redistricting map released by Illinois Democrats on Saturday.
“Another map, another Democrat gerrymander,” Davis told WAND News Monday. “Democrats can pick their own voters instead of (voters) picking who they want to represent them.”
Davis, who lives in Taylorville in Christian County, lives in the proposed Illinois 15th District. According to Davis, the large district runs from Taylorville down to Vandalia, over to Indiana, back across the state to Quincy and north to almost Rock Island and south to near the St. Louis metro east area. It’s a Republican district made up of much of Davis’ old district.
Other parts of his current district will make up a new Illinois 13th District. Democrat Nikki Budzinski is expected to run for that seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.