WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) - It was a moment to show D.C. what it means to be "Taylorville Strong".
Taylorville's Fire Chief Mike Crews was with Rep. Rodney Davis as his guest for the State of the Union. They talked to WAND News about the moment that defined them.
"We know what our home town went through. We know the devastation, we saw the devastation - we walked through that devastation," Davis said.
He was talking about the tornado that ravaged his hometown. It's been two months since the destructive EF-3 ripped through the city. When it was time to repair and rebuild, Davis said first responders and city leaders were ready. That's why he invited Crews.
"This is a opportunity to highlight so many good decisions made by so many people in our hometown," Davis said.
Before the #SOTU tonight, I took Chief Crews on a tour of the Capitol, which included an #IL13 highlight- the bust of President Lincoln in the Crypt. pic.twitter.com/OdmpRIwgfk— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) February 5, 2019
Davis said he grew up with Crews and was proud to bring him along as a face and role model for the Taylorville community.
"When you receive a call like that, you have to respond," Chief Crews said.
While the destruction of their hometown is something they don't want people forget, it is their toughness and sense of community they want to be remembered.