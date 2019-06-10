WASHINGTON (WAND) - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) is remembering veteran and former Monticello Police Chief, John D. Miller.
Miller passed away suddenly last month.
Miller graduated from Monticello High School in 1971.
He served in the United States Army and in the National Guard and Army Reserves.
He served with the Decatur Police Department and worked as Argenta's Chief of Police.
in 1995, he became the Monticello Chief of Police. He served for 17 years, retiring in 2012.
In 2013, he was elected an alderman on the Monticello City Council.
In 2017, he was re-elected to a second 4-year term.
"John lived his life in humble service to his friends and neighbors. For so many, he was a role model and a mentor, and he will truly be missed," Rep. Davis said in a statement. "My prayers are with his wife, Karen, his children, and grandchildren."