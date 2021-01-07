(WAND) - Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) is calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office following a riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday where pro-Trump supporters stormed the building.
Rep. Kinzinger joined other lawmakers in calling for the Vice President and cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment after he said President Trump invoked and fueled the siege.
He is the first Republican to call for Trump's removal from office by the 25th amendment.
In a video statement posted to Twitter Rep. Kinzinger said Thursday:
“Yesterday was a sad day, as we know. It was a day where fire stoked by the President and other leaders finally leapt out of the pit, and it out the trees. Thankfully, the strength of our constitution and democracy held, and we emerged today, a little battered, but resolved. What happened yesterday is a wake up call to many, but it’s a call to accountability for many others. In the past few presidencies, the administrations have been so concerned about even a moment of weakness, that the 25th amendment was invoked during minor surgeries, passing the duties to the Vice President while the President was under anesthesia. Because even for that moment to have the captain of the ship absent could cause a major catastrophe. Sadly yesterday, it became evident that, not only has the President abdicated his duty to protect the American people and the people’s House, he invoked and inflamed passions that only gave fuel to the insurrection that we saw here. When pressed to move and denounce the violence, he barely did so... while, of course, victimizing himself and seeming to give a wink and nod to those doing it. All indications are that the President has become unmoored, not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality itself. It is for this reason that I call for the Vice President and members of the cabinet to ensure that the next few weeks are safe for the American people and that we have a sane captain of the ship. Section 4 of the 25th amendment allows a majority of the cabinet and the Vice President to assume the duties of the office of Presidency until the president is able to do so himself. It’s time to invoke the 25th amendment and to end this nightmare. We will arise from this, but we cannot forget what led us here. The liars and conspiracy authors are already at it again this morning with false narratives about yesterday’s disaster. Here’s the truth. The President caused this. The President is unfit. The President is unwell, and the President must now relinquish control of the Executive Branch voluntarily or involuntarily. God bless you, and God bless our enduring democracy.”
