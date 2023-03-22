WASHINGTON (WAND) — U.S. Representatives Darin LaHood (IL-16) along with representatives from Oklahoma and New York, have introduced legislation to help those affected by Alzheimer's disease and their families.
According to the representatives, H.R. 1637 - the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act would help the 95% of individuals with dementia that have one or more other chronic conditions, such as hypertension, heart disease and diabetes.
“Alzheimer's impacts millions of families throughout America and in Illinois. It is important that we continue to work to provide high quality care to individuals impacted by this disease,” said Rep. LaHood. “Our bipartisan bill will support continued innovation for Alzheimer’s treatment by the healthcare community and work to support patients, families, and caregivers through greater coordination of care.”
In a recent report, the Alzheimer's Association said Illinois caregivers are providing about 481 million hours of unpaid work every year, which would cost $9.8 billion.
The Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act improves the lives of those living with Alzheimer’s disease. The bill would:
- Provide comprehensive care management services, including monitoring of additional health conditions, medication management and care coordination.
- Establish high standards of care by evaluating the quality of care provided to patients, including clinical outcomes, patient and caregiver experience, and utilization of care.
- Eliminate cost-sharing for patients and pay providers a monthly amount based on the complexity and quality of the patient’s care. It would allow both large and small providers to participate, including hospitals, community health centers and rural health clinics.
- Ensure that caregivers are supported and able to participate in the coordination and management of care.
- Require outreach to underrepresented populations, as well as culturally appropriate care.
“The bipartisan Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act seeks to improve quality of care, ease the challenges of Alzheimer’s caregiving and reduce costs,” said Robert Egge, Alzheimer’s Association chief public policy officer and AIM executive director. “We are grateful to Reps. Darin LaHood, Brian Higgins, Tom Cole and Paul Tonko for their bipartisan leadership on this critical legislation. Our nation must streamline today’s complicated health care maze for people living with dementia and their caregivers.”
