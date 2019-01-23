DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Rep. Rodney Davis’ office is responding after a video emerged online of him flying first class from Chicago to Washington, D.C..
According to a Huffington Post report on Tuesday, the video shows Davis being asked by another passenger if he thinks it’s appropriate to fly first class while TSA agents aren’t being paid. Davis did not respond in the video.
In a statement, Davis’ office said he has never purchased a first-class flight using taxpayer dollars and has voted several times on measures to pay TSA agents. The statement also said Davis continues to call on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to negotiate with President Trump and make a deal to reopen the government.
The Huffington Post reports Davis did not use taxpayer money to buy a first-class ticket and has never done so. His office claimed he bought a regular coach ticket but was upgraded because of his frequent flyer status.