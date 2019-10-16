SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Rep. Allen Skillcorn, R-East Dundee, is calling for the Illinois Gas Tax to be repealed.
Skillcorn will speak at the Illinois State Capitol on Wednesday morning on his plan to repeal the tax that has cost Illinois drivers 100 million more dollars since July.
Skillcorn voted against the tax increase. His recent push to repeal the bill came after Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Martin Sandoval's office was raided by Federal agents for allegations of a kickback scheme.
Sandoval helped pass the tax hike. Gov. JB Pritzker has asked for Sandoval's resignation, saying that the Illinois people deserve to know that the bill is being executed properly. Sandoval stepped down on Friday.
Skillcorn said the investigation into Sandoval isn't the only reason to repeal. Saying that no reforms were introduced to help the people of Illinois pay the extra cost at the pump.