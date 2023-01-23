SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Lawmakers are pushing for the repeal of a 2018 law and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce is calling it a big mistake.
In 2018, a provision was passed that focused on consolidating State of Illinois jobs into Springfield and Sangamon County. That law set Sangamon County as the default location for most state jobs unless there was a specific reason for the job being based in a different location. Hundreds of state jobs were moved to Springfield in the following years.
Now, lawmakers want to repeal that provision to give state directors more leeway as to where their employees are based.
The Springfield Chamber of Commerce does not support the move.
"Being the seat of government, I think that's where the government business should take place, when at all possible," said Mike Murphy, President of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce.
Local government officials also oppose repealing the provision.
"That's where the legislators do their work," said Springfield Mayor, Jim Langfelder. "And I think it's important to make sure that you have the policy-makers as well as the administration and the resources they need to be effective all at a centralized location."
The repeal is currently in the State Senate under Assignments.
