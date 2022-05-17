(WAND) - Deaths on U.S. roadways were higher in 2021 than any year since 2005, federal vehicle safety officials said Tuesday.
In a report published by CNBC, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said there were about 42,915 deaths in motor vehicle traffic crash last year. That number is 10.5 percent higher than the 38,824 fatalities reported in 2020. Pedestrians, cyclists and others who could have died in a crash are included.
The agency said deaths from multi-vehicle crashes and those on urban roads went up by 16 percent in year-over-year data. In other data changes, fatalities of people 65 and older went up by 15 percent, pedestrian deaths went up by 13 percent, and fatalities in crashes involving one or more large trucks rose by 13 percent.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called the situation illustrated by this data "a crisis" that "we must address together." He added President Joe Biden's administration is taking "critical steps to help reverse this devastating trend."
The NHTSA estimated traffic deaths moved higher in 44 states in 2021. They also rose in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.