CHICAGO (WAND) - The Chicago Bears have selected their new general manager, per surfacing reports.
NBC Chicago cited Adam Schefter of ESPN, who reported Ryan Poles has been selected by the team to lead the front office. According to the report, the Bears and Poles hit it off on a very strong note and ended up deciding to partner up after meeting in person on Tuesday.
Poles began the second round of interviews. The team was also scheduled to speak with Monti Ossenfort, Eliot Wolf and possibly Morocco Brown about the GM position, as they were reported to be finalists.
Poles spent the last 13 years rising in the ranks with the Kansas City Chiefs. His most recent role was executive director of player personnel.
He has a counting background with a college game emphasis. In 2009, he joined the Chiefs' front office as a scouting assistant, then served as director of college scouting for the franchise from May 2016 to June 2018.
In that time, Poles led the college scouting efforts when Kansas City traded up to take Patrick Mahomes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.