CHICAGO (WAND) - The Chicago Bears will not be retaining Matt Nagy after the 2021 season ends, a report said.
CBS Sports analyst Boomer Esiason first reported Nagy has been told he will not be employed by the team for the 2022 season. NBC Chicago later published Esiason's report.
Nagy continues to deny he has been told he won't return when asked by media, per the station.
Following the end of the 2020 season, George McCaskey had said the Bears would have to show progress in 2021 for Nagy to keep his job, but the Bears regressed and had a 6-10 record with one game to go in the regular season. They finished 8-8 and made the NFL Playoffs in 2020 before losing in the first round.
Sunday's regular season finale for the Bears is against the Minnesota Vikings. It is believed Nagy will be fired on "Black Monday" after the final week.
The Bears did not follow speculation suggesting Nagy could be fired mid-season in 2021.
