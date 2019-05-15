ILLINOIS (WAND) – America saw the lowest number of babies born in over three decades in 2018.
Statistics in a provisional report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found total births fell 2 percent from 2017, leaving the lowest level of births in the United States since 1986. WCNC reports the country needs to have 2,100 births per 1,000 women for the population to reproduce itself. The total fertility rate in the U.S. fell by 2 percent to 1,728 births per 1,000 women – an all-time record low.
Generally, the total fertility rate has stayed below replacement level since 1971.
Another record-low statistic says women in the 15-44 age range had their general fertility rate drop by 2 percent. In addition, teenagers in the 15-19 age range saw their birth rate fall by 7 percent. Birth rates went up for women in their late 30s and early 40s.
The full report is attached to this story in a PDF document.