(WAND) - A pill Pfizer is testing to treat COVID-19 could be available later in 2021, according to a report from The Telegraph.
A press release from Pfizer said the product it is working on is a "novel oral antiviral therapeutic" for the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2). The pill is called PF-07321332.
The pill would be what health officials call a "protease inhibitor," which is something that can bind to a viral enzyme (also called a protease) and prevent the virus from replicating in a person's cells.
In late March, Pfizer was involved in a Phase 1 study in healthy adults to determine the treatment's effectiveness. According to company officials, the inhibitor has shown "potent in vitro anti-viral activity against SARS-CoV-2," along with activity against different coronaviruses.
“Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic requires both prevention via vaccine and targeted treatment for those who contract the virus. Given the way that SARS-CoV-2 is mutating and the continued global impact of COVID-19, it appears likely that it will be critical to have access to therapeutic options both now and beyond the pandemic,” said Mikael Dolsten, MD, Ph.D., chief scientific officer and president, worldwide research, development and medical of Pfizer. “We have designed PF-07321332 as a potential oral therapy that could be prescribed at the first sign of infection, without requiring that patients are hospitalized or in critical care. At the same time, Pfizer’s intravenous antiviral candidate is a potential novel treatment option for hospitalized patients. Together, the two have the potential to create an end to end treatment paradigm that complements vaccination in cases where disease still occurs.”
The Phase 1 trial process is a "randomized, double-blind, sponsor-open, placebo-controlled, single and multiple-dose escalation study in healthy adults," Pfizer said, in order to figure out the "safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of PF-07321332".
Officials said protease inhibitors have a proven history of being effective against other viral pathogens, including HIV and hepatitis C viruses, either alone or in combination with other antivirals.
