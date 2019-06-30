MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department has issued a warning to the public.
Officials say if a person comes across a recently dead bird like a robin, blue jay, or crow with its eyes still intact: do not touch it.
They say it could be infected with a disease from a mosquito, that could in turn be passed to humans.
Officials say to contact the Environmental Health Branch of the Macon County Health Department. That number is 217-423-6988 ext. 1134.
Officials say a trained professional will come collect the dead bird for testing.