SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- An aging workforce could mean a nursing shortage in Illinois in the next five years, according to a report from the Illinois Nursing Workforce Center.
Of more than 31,000 registered nurses in Illinois surveyed last year, 52 percent said they were 55 years of age or older, according to the report. Twenty-seven percent told surveyors they plan to retire within the next five years.
"What we're looking at is a need for nurses, not only at the bedside in hospitals but also in community settings," said Elizabeth Gephart, acting director of the School of Nursing at Millikin University. "We're looking at shortages in nursing faculties. We're even looking at shortages of nurses in specialty areas like nurse practitioner."
Helping meet the demand for nurses requires helping people enter the field through programs like Millikin's Master's Entry into Nursing Practice.
"What we've really done is try to focus on finding entry points for as many different people ... finding people who've worked in another field and want to come into nursing or studied in another field and want to come into nursing," Gephart said.