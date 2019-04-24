(WAND) - A federal investigation is underway into Governor JB Pritzker's property tax appeals on a Chicago mansion after having the toilets removed.
Gov. Pritzker, his wife and his brother-in-law are the subjects of that probe, WBEZ-FM in Chicago reports.
Federal prosecutors are looking into Pritzker and his family over property tax appeals filed on a mansion. Workers were reportedly told to remove toilets from the mansion next door to their Chicago home so it could be declared uninhabitable.
That designation resulted in a big property tax break for the Pritzkers.
A lawyer for Pritzker told WBEZ they have not been contacted by law enforcement and feel confident they broke no rules.