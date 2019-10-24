LOS ANGELES (WAND) - The Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" may finally be getting a sequel.
Rumors of a Sanderson sisters sequel have swirled for years. However now, a new report has surfaced that the new streaming service Disney+ is making it a reality.
"Hocus Pocus 2" is reportedly officially in the works.
Collider reported a writer known for "Workaholics" has been brought on to craft a script that could bring the original cast back to reprise their roles.
“None of them are attached at the moment,” Collider reported. "It remains unclear whether they’ll be the main characters, or whether we’ll see them pass the proverbial torch to a new generation of witches.”
Earlier this month, actress Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison in the original film, set social media ablaze with an Instagram post featuring some of her Hocus Pocus co-stars around a crystal ball. She wrote: “Oh, will there be a #2?... ‘Tis time!”
The child-friendly cult classics stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as hilariously wicked witches.