ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois is one of the worst states for drunk boating accidents, according to data.
Statistics from the U.S. Coast Guard's Boating Safety Division were cross-referenced with the Bureau of Transportation Statistics for maps put together by boating safety site BoatSafe.com. The maps look at the number of boating accidents in the nation and accidents specifically related to alcohol per 100,000 registered watercraft.
Among the top 10 states for most alcohol-related boating accidents per 100K registered watercraft, Illinois ranked ninth at 9.36. It is directly behind Massachusetts (10.57) and ahead of 10th place Florida (9.08). The state with the most alcohol-related boating accidents was Maryland (19.37).
A press release noted the southwest and western parts of the United States have the biggest issues when it comes to accidents causing injury, death or property damage in general.
Both maps are attached to this story.
