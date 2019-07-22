DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- As public attention has focused on opioid abuse, methamphetamine problems in Illinois have risen as well, according to a new report.
According to data retrieved by the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, methamphetamine arrest rates in Illinois tripled between 2010 and 2017, with the number of meth-related arrests rising from 863 in 2010 to 3,362 in 2017.
The ICJIA report also notes that methamphetamine lab seizures have dropped in recent years, but they add that meth production in Mexico has meant a ready supply.
“There may be some shake-and-bake (meth labs), as they call it, but most if it’s pre-packaged,” said Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler.
Wheeler said that meth use leads to crimes like petty theft, as addicts try to fund their meth use. Some communities in Christian County are using “Safe Passage” programs to get addicts help.
“You have to come in, and when you come into the police department, you ask for help,” Wheeler said. “An officer will get ahold of the Safe Passage coordinator who will meet that person who is suffering and get them into an addiction program.”