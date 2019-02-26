DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Problem phone calls rise in March and April ahead of tax day, according to a new report from the website AllAreaCodes.com.
Illinois ranks 12th in the country for consumer complaints about calls to the Federal Trade Commission, with 1,976 complaints per 100,000 people, according to the report.
Local law enforcement say they often receive complaints about calls that appear to target consumers, including many claiming to represent the IRS or the Social Security Administration.
“I get calls every day on the Elder Fraud Hotline,” said Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott. “There are calls claiming to be from Social Security … Lottery. We get calls every day.”
Some callers seek consumers’ money, while others seek their personal information.
“They say they’re from social security (and ask you) to verify your social security number,” Scott said. “They’re very tricky. They’re very good at what they do.”
Law enforcement officials recommend hanging up on such calls. They say you can also call agencies like the IRS directly if you have concerns.
Scott recommends calling the Macon County Elder Fraud hotline at 217-615-7582.